Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Special Guest: Steven Bell! - Worst Case Scenarios For The Rumble Matches!

Jan 25, 2018



Playing Worst Case Scenarios for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble! Booking the show as badly as possible. The wrong winners, horrific storylines, the most soul destroying set up for a WrestleMania card imaginable.



2 Royal Rumbles! Who should win and main event WrestleMania? What 'memorable' Rumble spots will there be? Who will surprisingly return?





