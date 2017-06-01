Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Special Guest JSR-13 LIVE at 9ET- Extreme Rules For Great Balls & What's Going On With IMPACT Wrestling?
By theImplications
Jun 1, 2017 - 8:20:16 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher a.k.a. TheImplications (WWE Awards! in the CF) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome ! JSR-13
JSR-13's latest column - 13's Decree: IMPACT Best of May 2017
Extreme Rules is this Sunday! Will it be better than Backlash?
Who will be facing Brock Lesnar come Great Balls of Fire?
Money In The Bank is just round the corner, who's winning that then?
And Impact Wrestling, what the hell's going on? LOP's new Impact review man explains!
