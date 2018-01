This week LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) talks over NXT! And he is joined by non other than Burn!Next Saturday is NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia!Will we see any championship changes? Will Ciampa make a BIG return? How extreme will Cole vs Black go? And who will be getting those sweet, sweet NXT Rumble spots?LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: