|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn - NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Preview & Burn's Royal Rumble Game 2018! (+ Goldberg in NJPW?!!)
By theImplications
Jan 18, 2018 - 6:05:00 PM
Men's Royal Rumble Game
Women's Royal Rumble Game
This week LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) talks over NXT! And he is joined by non other than Burn!
Next Saturday is NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia!
Will we see any championship changes? Will Ciampa make a BIG return? How extreme will Cole vs Black go? And who will be getting those sweet, sweet NXT Rumble spots?
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
|
|
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn - NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Preview & Burn's Royal Rumble Game 2018! (+ Goldberg in NJPW?!!)
The Doc Says...Women's Wrestling's Foremost Columnist and Podcaster Joins to Preview The All-Female Rumble Match; Plus a Recent Viewing of WrestleMania 31 Made For Fascinating Discussion Material on Current Affairs
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 1/16/18 (New Signings, WWE's Version Of The Monkey's Paw, NEW US Champion Crowned But Where Does It Go Next?, More!)
The Global Revolution (2017 In Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 1/15/18 (BRAAAAAAUUUUUUUNNNNNN!, More RAW 25 Appearances and First 2018 HOFer Revealed, Rollins vs Balor Is Good But Wonky, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Mayhem '99, with special guest Avery
The Right Side Of The Pond: 2018 Predictions!
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - WWE Wishlist for 2018! - Road to WrestleMania, Champions and Character Arcs!
The Doc Says...Cena's WrestleMania 34 Role, Mick Foley's Comment on Household Names, Hall of Fame Snubs Yet To Be Rectified
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Smackdown 1/9/18 (SD Presents To Us The Fine Art Of Running In Place)