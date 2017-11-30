|
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn! LIVE at 8EST - The Gimmick Swap Game!
By theimplications
Nov 30, 2017 - 6:00:30 PM
Each week LOP's Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) is joined by a special guest in the Burn seat. This week we welcome the man himself, Perfect 10's former co host Burn!
Playing the Gimmick Swap Game! Pick two wrestlers, swap their gimmicks, what are the funniest ones you can come up with?
