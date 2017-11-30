





Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn! LIVE at 8EST - The Gimmick Swap Game!

By

Nov 30, 2017 - 6:00:30 PM



By theimplications Nov 30, 2017 - 6:00:30 PM



Each week LOP's Burn!



Playing the Gimmick Swap Game! Pick two wrestlers, swap their gimmicks, what are the funniest ones you can come up with?



