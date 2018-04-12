|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE @8EST - WWE After Mania & Shake Up Bets!
By theImplications
Apr 12, 2018 - 6:00:49 PM
LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) is joined by his special guest, non other than Perfect 10's former co host, Burn!
We go over the force that was WrestleMania and the wreckage left in its wake. Plus the Superstar Shake Up is next week, so place your bets!
Also a bit of NXT TakeOver talk, that crazy Saudi Arabia card and most importantly, Burn's on air forfeit for me winning his Royal Rumble game!
|
|
