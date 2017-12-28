LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE @8EST! - WWE End of Year Awards 2017!
By theImplications
Dec 28, 2017 - 6:52:49 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!

Each week Imp is joined by a Special Guest in the Burn Seat, this week we welcome back the man himself: Burn!

It's the 2017 End of Year Awards! A year certainly full of highs and lows, tonight we remember them all!

- What were the Best & Worst Matches?

- What was the most horrific Talkie Bit from this year?

- Which superstars burst onto the scene with style? And who flopped like they never existed?

- Who faded out of relevance? Which old dog sprang back up, whether we wanted them or not?

- And most importantly of all, who wins the prestigious Roidy Mr Steroids Award?

