Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE @8EST! - WWE End of Year Awards 2017!

Dec 28, 2017



By theImplications Dec 28, 2017



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own



Each week Imp is joined by a Special Guest in the Burn Seat, this week we welcome back the man himself: Burn!



It's the 2017 End of Year Awards! A year certainly full of highs and lows, tonight we remember them all!



- What were the Best & Worst Matches?



- What was the most horrific Talkie Bit from this year?



- Which superstars burst onto the scene with style? And who flopped like they never existed?



- Who faded out of relevance? Which old dog sprang back up, whether we wanted them or not?



- And most importantly of all, who wins the prestigious Roidy Mr Steroids Award?



