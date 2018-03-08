





Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Fast Lane!

Mar 8, 2018



Mar 8, 2018



LordsofPain's very own



This time it's SmackDown's turn for a PPV! The last one, at least there's a bright side. But will there be any surprises in store for us wrestling fans on this cold, Sunday night?



6 men and a WWE Championship, who should win? Who will we see step forward as champion and challenger respectively for the SmackDown Women's Championship? And most importantly, will Baron Corbin avoid slipping on that pesky banana? Find out, as we play Worst Case Scenarios!



