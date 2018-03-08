|
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Fast Lane!
By theImplications
Mar 8, 2018 - 8:00:10 PM
LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) presents Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Fast Lane! Booking the show as badly as possible. The wrong winners, horrific storylines, destroy all momentum. The most soul destroying set up for a WrestleMania card imaginable.
This time it's SmackDown's turn for a PPV! The last one, at least there's a bright side. But will there be any surprises in store for us wrestling fans on this cold, Sunday night?
6 men and a WWE Championship, who should win? Who will we see step forward as champion and challenger respectively for the SmackDown Women's Championship? And most importantly, will Baron Corbin avoid slipping on that pesky banana? Find out, as we play Worst Case Scenarios!
