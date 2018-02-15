





Radio

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - Why is SD Live Failing Their Characters, When RAW, NXT & NJPW Are All Excelling?

By

Feb 15, 2018 - 9:10:38 PM



By theImplications Feb 15, 2018 - 9:10:38 PM



LordsofPain's very own



How much does character matter? Is it really the core of SD Live's woes? Or does the roster nailing it in the ring couteract all of those issues?



Or is everything fine and Imp's just a bit of a moany bastard?





