Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - Why is SD Live Failing Their Characters, When RAW, NXT & NJPW Are All Excelling?
By theImplications
Feb 15, 2018 - 9:10:38 PM
LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) moans about SmackDown Live's lack of character and looks to why RAW, NXT & NJPW's character arcs are working so well.
How much does character matter? Is it really the core of SD Live's woes? Or does the roster nailing it in the ring couteract all of those issues?
Or is everything fine and Imp's just a bit of a moany bastard?
