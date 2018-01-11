





Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - WWE Wishlist for 2018! - Road to WrestleMania, Champions and Character Arcs!

By

Jan 11, 2018 - 4:57:04 PM



By theImplications Jan 11, 2018 - 4:57:04 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own



The WWE Wishlist for 2018!



Who should win the Royal Rumble? Who should be champion? Who should turn face/heel? Should Jinder Mahal be allowed another try at the main event? Should WWE consider character arcs? I've heard good things.



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!The WWE Wishlist for 2018!Who should win the Royal Rumble? Who should be champion? Who should turn face/heel? Should Jinder Mahal be allowed another try at the main event? Should WWE consider character arcs? I've heard good things.LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: