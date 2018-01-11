|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - WWE Wishlist for 2018! - Road to WrestleMania, Champions and Character Arcs!
By theImplications
Jan 11, 2018 - 4:57:04 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
The WWE Wishlist for 2018!
Who should win the Royal Rumble? Who should be champion? Who should turn face/heel? Should Jinder Mahal be allowed another try at the main event? Should WWE consider character arcs? I've heard good things.
