Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - The Shape of WrestleMania: The Good, The Meh and The Goddamn Awful
By theImplications
Mar 1, 2018 - 9:00:40 PM
LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) looks at how WrestleMania is shaping up. What looks good? What looks 'meh'? And what looks goddamn awful?
And also NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, what are expecting from the event? Will we witness Ciampa and Gargano go to war? Who will be taking on NXT Champion Cien Almas? And given it's 'Mania season, who on Earth is getting called up to the main roster?
