

Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - RAW's On Fire, Mahal vs Nakamura & O'Reily In NXT!

By

Aug 3, 2017 - 6:31:26 PM



By theImplications Aug 3, 2017 - 6:31:26 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!



Wrestlenomics Radio with analysts



tinyurl.com/wrestlenomicsradio



- RAW is still on fire, what are they doing that's working so well?



- Shinsuke Nakamura is officially the #1 Contender for Jinder Mahal's WWE World Championship, should he win?



- Kyle O'Reily has debuted in NXT, in one hell of a hard hitting contest against Aleister Black!



- And with two weeks to go, how is the SummerSlam card looking?



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!Wrestlenomics Radio with analysts Chris Harrington and Brandon Thurston ! Covering the unique statistics and corporate business results of sports entertainment!- RAW is still on fire, what are they doing that's working so well?- Shinsuke Nakamura is officially the #1 Contender for Jinder Mahal's WWE World Championship, should he win?- Kyle O'Reily has debuted in NXT, in one hell of a hard hitting contest against Aleister Black!- And with two weeks to go, how is the SummerSlam card looking?LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: