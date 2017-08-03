|
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - RAW's On Fire, Mahal vs Nakamura & O'Reily In NXT!
By theImplications
Aug 3, 2017 - 6:31:26 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
Wrestlenomics Radio with analysts Chris Harrington and Brandon Thurston! Covering the unique statistics and corporate business results of sports entertainment!
tinyurl.com/wrestlenomicsradio
- RAW is still on fire, what are they doing that's working so well?
- Shinsuke Nakamura is officially the #1 Contender for Jinder Mahal's WWE World Championship, should he win?
- Kyle O'Reily has debuted in NXT, in one hell of a hard hitting contest against Aleister Black!
- And with two weeks to go, how is the SummerSlam card looking?
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - RAW's On Fire, Mahal vs Nakamura & O'Reily In NXT!
