|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling with Imp - The S.H.I.E.L.D. Are Back, Owens & Zayn Rule SmackDown FOREVER & The State of NXT!
By theImplications
Oct 12, 2017 - 7:46:13 PM
The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
- Is the plan for The S.H.I.E.L.D. to just help boost Roman Reigns, or will it also end up benefiting Ambrose & Rollins?
- Are KO & Zayn the best, best friends ever?
- Will Asuka succeed on the main roster?
- And how's the current state of NXT?
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
|
|
Perfect 10 Wrestling with Imp - The S.H.I.E.L.D. Are Back, Owens & Zayn Rule SmackDown FOREVER & The State of NXT!
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/Imp at 8EST - The Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Hell in a Cell
The Doc Says..."Fans Are On The Brink; WWE Hell in a Cell Looks Solid, But Smackdown Is Stuck In A Holding Pattern" (Quarterly State of Smackdown Address & 5-Star PPV Preview)