





Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Guest: Steven F'n Bell! - Mae Young Classic & What Asuka Relinquishing The Women's Championship Means For NXT

By

Sep 7, 2017 - 6:16:08 PM



By theImplications Sep 7, 2017 - 6:16:08 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp is joined by a different Special Guest! This week we welcome back:



- Asuka's dropped the NXT Women's Championship, what next?



- Has the Mae Young Classic impressed?



- Who stood out/ might we be seeing signed to the WWE roster?



- And who will be crowned victorious in the LIVE final on Tuesday? Kari Sane or Shayna Baszler?



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp is joined by a different Special Guest! This week we welcome back: Steven F'n Bell - Asuka's dropped the NXT Women's Championship, what next?- Has the Mae Young Classic impressed?- Who stood out/ might we be seeing signed to the WWE roster?- And who will be crowned victorious in the LIVE final on Tuesday? Kari Sane or Shayna Baszler?LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: