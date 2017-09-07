|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Guest: Steven F'n Bell! - Mae Young Classic & What Asuka Relinquishing The Women's Championship Means For NXT
By theImplications
Sep 7, 2017 - 6:16:08 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp is joined by a different Special Guest! This week we welcome back: Steven F'n Bell!
- Asuka's dropped the NXT Women's Championship, what next?
- Has the Mae Young Classic impressed?
- Who stood out/ might we be seeing signed to the WWE roster?
- And who will be crowned victorious in the LIVE final on Tuesday? Kari Sane or Shayna Baszler?
|
|
