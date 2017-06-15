

Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/ Guest 'Singing' Steven Bell - Imp's Birthday Special! (Also MITB and Other Things Less Important Than My Birthday)

The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome



It's Imp's Birthday Special! Time to party like it's not 1am and he's not knackered.



Money in the Bank is this Sunday! Who will be walking out as Mr and Mrs Money in the Bank?



Will Jinder Mahal still be champion come SummerSlam?



And will Samoa Joe succeed as a main eventer?



