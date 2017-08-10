|
Perfect 10 Wrestling Special Edition with Guest Host Steven Bell - The Best of WWE 2017 (So Far) + Full NXT Recap for 8/9/17
By Steven Bell
Aug 10, 2017 - 7:30:29 AM
With Imp away, Steven Bell steps in to hold down the fort. Not only will he provide a quick look at this week's NXT, but with this special edition he'll be looking at the Best Of Raw, SmackDown and NXT in 2017 (So Far).
Who is the best Raw male wrestler of the year so far? The best SmackDown women's wrestler? How about the best feud in NXT? What is the best overall WWE event of the year to date?
All the bases are covered with plenty of fun and lots of topics for debate springing up along the way, as Perfect 10 Wrestling hits the air for this special edition looking at the The Best in WWE 2017 (So Far)!
Want to give a shout to Steven to agree or disagree with his Best Of picks? Hit him up on Twitter @StevenFnBell or on Facebook by searching for The Late Shift with Steven Bell. He'll love to hear from you.
