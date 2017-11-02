|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/ Special Guest: Marissa McCool! - Warfare & War Games: The Build For Survivor Series & NXT TakeOver
By theImplications
Nov 2, 2017 - 7:02:10 PM
The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp joined is joined by a special guest in the Burn seat, this week we welcome: Marissa Alexa McCool!
- So, Stephanie McMahon's back, eh? Was she nice?
- A RAW of returns! Stephanie, Nia Jax, Samoa Joe & Trash Monster Strowman!
- How are the brand warfare Survivor Series bouts shaping up?
- And NXT are bringing back War Games! 2017 really has been a weird wrestling year!
|
|
