Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/Imp at 8EST - The Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Hell in a Cell
By theImplications
Oct 5, 2017 - 6:22:31 PM
The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
- Hell In A Cell is this Sunday, are YOU ready to enter hell?
- Will WWE give up on the hindering Jinder-ing experiment?
- Will Shane McMahon fall off of something?
- And will Bobby Roode become more than just the man that goes, "GLOOORIOUS!"?
