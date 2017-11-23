|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/Special Guest: JCool! Thanksgiving NXT Special!
By theImplications
Nov 23, 2017 - 7:06:45 PM
LOP's Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp joined is joined by a special guest in the Burn seat, this week we welcome JCool!
Thanksgiving NXT Special! Talking TakeOver: War Games, this week's NXT and the current state of WWE's developmental phenomenon.
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
|
|
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/Special Guest: JCool! Thanksgiving NXT Special!
The Doc Says...The Controversy of Survivor Series Overshadowed Its Greatness
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/22/17 (What Does The Future Hold For SDLive?, Women Taking Over, NXT Talents Debut, Survivor Series Fallout, More!)
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA & Big Japan)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/20/17 (What Does The Future Hold For Raw?, Survivor Series Fallout, Major Return, Big Title Change, Much More!)
LOP Radio's Aftershock: WWE Survivor Series 2017 (NXT Takeover Recap, Who Won The Battle Between SmackDown and Raw?, Which Show Was Better, Takeover or Survivor Series?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Uncensored '99
The Right Side of the Pond - Survivor Series Preview Show
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 7GMT/2EST w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Survivor Series!
The Doc Says...Houston, We Have War Games and Survivor Series (Weekend Preview)