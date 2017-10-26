





Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST - Has Survivor Series Morphed Into Bragging Rights?

By

Oct 26, 2017 - 7:03:04 PM



By theImplications Oct 26, 2017 - 7:03:04 PM



The Lords of Pain's very own



With TLC officially out of the way, WWE has immediately turned it's focus towards the big November festival o' wrasslin': Survivor Series! So how are things shaping up? For the greater good? Or for a bit more filler before things kick into gear for Reigns vs Lesnar at WrestleMania?



Has the focus on brand warfare just turned Survivor Series into a revamped version of the Bragging Rights PPVs?



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and the shaping Survivor Series card!With TLC officially out of the way, WWE has immediately turned it's focus towards the big November festival o' wrasslin': Survivor Series! So how are things shaping up? For the greater good? Or for a bit more filler before things kick into gear for Reigns vs Lesnar at WrestleMania?Has the focus on brand warfare just turned Survivor Series into a revamped version of the Bragging Rights PPVs?LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: