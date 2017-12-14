|
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/Special Guest: Rich Latta - Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Clash of Champions!
By theImplications
Dec 14, 2017 - 6:23:08 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
Each week Imp is joined by a Special Guest in the Burn Seat, this week we welcome back: Rich Latta!
Playing Worst Case Scenarios! Going through the entire Clash of Champions card as horrifically as possible! Can YOU book it worse?
