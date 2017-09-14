





Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST - Cruiserweight Retrospective 2017 w/Guest ColdKnowledge

By

Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30:57 PM



By theImplications Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30:57 PM





LIVE exactly one year since the Cruiserweight Classic Final, Imp is joined by



From the Classic that started the whole journey, to Angry Neville, William the Third, Austin Aries' package, Alicia Foooooooox, Drew Gulak's Powerpoint Presentations and every bump in between!





LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat LIVE exactly one year since the Cruiserweight Classic Final, Imp is joined by Cold Knowledge for a flight back over the past year of Cruiserweights in WWE.From the Classic that started the whole journey, to Angry Neville, William the Third, Austin Aries' package, Alicia Foooooooox, Drew Gulak's Powerpoint Presentations and every bump in between!LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: