Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 7:30ET - BRRAAAUUUUNN, Ellsworth & Alistair Black. A.K.A. Why SmackDown's Currently in the Crapper
By theImplications
Jun 22, 2017 - 6:36:49 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
- Was Money in the Bank complete bollocks or utter genius?
- Is there any chance Samoa Joe will actually beat Brock Lesnar?
- BRRRAAAAAAUUUUUUUUN!!
- Was Alistair Black vs Kassius Ohno a sign of a bright future for NXT?
