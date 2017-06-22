

Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 7:30ET - BRRAAAUUUUNN, Ellsworth & Alistair Black. A.K.A. Why SmackDown's Currently in the Crapper

By theImplications Jun 22, 2017 - 6:36:49 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!



- Was Money in the Bank complete bollocks or utter genius?



- Is there any chance Samoa Joe will actually beat Brock Lesnar?



- BRRRAAAAAAUUUUUUUUN!!



- Was Alistair Black vs Kassius Ohno a sign of a bright future for NXT?



