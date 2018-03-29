|
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 3EST/8GMT w/Special Guest: 205 Clive - WWE 205 Live Cruiserweights Special!
By theImplications
Mar 29, 2018 - 1:35:50 PM
The LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher and his special guest, 205 Clive go over the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, current state of 205 Live and the future of the show!
Latest episode of the Ricky & Clive Wrestling Show - All Time Feuds, Wrestlers, Fantasy Heel Stables
Will Cedric Alexander or Mustafa Ali be walking out of WrestleMania the Cruiserweight Champion?
What is the current state of 205 Live since the Drake Maverick shake up?
How will the Cruiserweight Tag Team Championships change the dynamic of the show? Will it work?
And are we expecting any surprise additions to the 205 roster after WrestleMania?
