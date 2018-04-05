LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 2EST/7GMT - Worst Case Scenarios for WrestleMania w/Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts!
By theImplications
Apr 5, 2018 - 12:03:55 PM


The LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher and his special guest, Ash from Wrestling Shorts preview WrestleMania 34 by booking it as horrifically as possible. It's time for the biggest Worst Case Scenarios of the year!

The wrong winners, destroy all momentum, set up career ruining storylines. Playing the worst hands possible with the cards WWE have dealt us. Can YOU book it worse?

Ash's latest Wrestling Shorts cartoon:


Support Ash on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/wrestlingshorts


LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

