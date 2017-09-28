LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE @ 6EST/11BST - WWE's Art of Shooting Themselves in the Foot (No Mercy & Hell in a Cell)
By theImplications
Sep 28, 2017 - 5:00:22 PM


The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!

- No Mercy was hit with the 'WCW syndrome' of a great undercard and boring, sucky main event. So what went right/wrong?

- Is WWE's plan to keep Mahal as WWE World Champion a worthy replacement for punching yourself in the balls every week?

- On what other occasions have WWE shot themselves in the foot, and what should they have learnt?


