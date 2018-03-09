





The Right Side Of The Pond: The Future of WWE

Mar 9, 2018



Mar 9, 2018



This week, the boys are here to discuss a very interesting topic: the future of WWE. They begin by setting the context of how hard wrestling is to predict by going back to 2011 and 12 and looking at how much has changed since then, before breaking down some of the current issues in the product and how they might develop over the next five years or so. They'll look at the part timer issue, whether we will go back to two hour Raws sooner rather than later, whether the brand split will end by Wrestlemania XXXIX, the future of the WWE Network, the continued development of the women's division, and much much more. This is a beefy show!