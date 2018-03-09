|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: The Future of WWE
By TRSOTP
Mar 9, 2018 - 5:32:27 PM
This week, the boys are here to discuss a very interesting topic: the future of WWE. They begin by setting the context of how hard wrestling is to predict by going back to 2011 and 12 and looking at how much has changed since then, before breaking down some of the current issues in the product and how they might develop over the next five years or so. They'll look at the part timer issue, whether we will go back to two hour Raws sooner rather than later, whether the brand split will end by Wrestlemania XXXIX, the future of the WWE Network, the continued development of the women's division, and much much more. This is a beefy show!
|
|
The Right Side Of The Pond: The Future of WWE
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Fast Lane!
The Doc Says...Fast Lane Looks Pretty OK, Modern McMahons, February WWE Awards
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 3/6/18 (#Fastlane Predictions, More!)
The Global Revolution (New Japan, Dragon Gate, NOAH)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 3/5/18 (Why Hating On "Greatest Royal Rumble" Is Pretty Dumb, Rousey's Mania Match Set, Why Women Are Poised To Steal The Show At WrestleMania, Ultimate Deletion, Much More!)
The Doc Says WrestleMania Special Part 1: Its Origins to Finding the Right Formula (WrestleMania 1 - WrestleMania X-Seven)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Great American Bash '00
The Right Side Of The Pond: Elimination Chamber Fall Out & The Raw Side Of Mania
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - The Shape of WrestleMania: The Good, The Meh and The Goddamn Awful