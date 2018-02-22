|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Elimination Chamber!
By theImplications
Feb 22, 2018 - 8:30:54 PM
LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) presents Worst Case Scenarios for the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber! Booking the show as badly as possible. The wrong winners, horrific storylines, the most soul destroying set up for a WrestleMania card imaginable.
2 Chambers! Who should win? What 'memorable' moments should there be? Who will Ironman and who will flounder?
|
|
