|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Imp's Lesnar vs Reigns WrestleMania Retrospective
By theImplications
Mar 22, 2018 - 9:50:19 PM
The LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) goes over the Reigns vs Lesnar feud, travelling all the way back to 2015 and working forwards to WrestleMania 2018. Looking at why things seem to be working now in spite of all the issues that have plagued the two over the past few years.
How have the two's characters evolved over the years, since their last meeting?
Did Goldberg hinder or re enigize Brock Lesnar's momentum?
Does Reigns finally feel like the true main event star he's been destined to be?
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
|
|
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Imp's Lesnar vs Reigns WrestleMania Retrospective
The Doc Says...The State of WWE Address Featuring MR. TITO (plus Taker-Cena and WrestleMania 34 Thoughts)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 3/20/18 (Daniel Bryan Is Cleared!... But What Does That Mean For #WrestleMania?, Zayn/Owens Story Rolls On, Nakamura/Styles Tension Rises, More!)
The Global Revolution (wXw, Bar Wrestling, AAA)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 3/19/18 (Lesnar Destroys Reigns, Ultimate Deletion!!!, Alexa Is Brilliant But Had A Really Bad Night, Will Braun Be One Man Tag Champs?, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - New Blood Rising '00
The Right Side Of The Pond: 205 Live and the Cruiserweight Title
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Special Guest: The Doc
The Doc Says...WrestleMania 34, On Paper, Has Immense Potential; Here's Why...
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 3/13/18 (Shane's WrestleMania Announcement, Asuka/Charlotte, Rusev vs AJ, More!)