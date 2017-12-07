LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Can WWE Book Reigns Winning the Royal Rumble?
By theImplications
Dec 7, 2017 - 8:59:42 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!

This week a quick little tea break, a relaxing chat about how things are shaping for WWE heading into 2018.

- Can WWE book Roman Reigns Winning the Royal Rumble?

- What are WWE's plans for Braun Strowman?

- Will the WOKEN Universe succeed in WWE?

- Is Randy Orton on Auto-Pilot?

- What is Bobby Roode?

- How has The Riott Squad's first 2 weeks gone?

