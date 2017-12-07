|
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Can WWE Book Reigns Winning the Royal Rumble?
By theImplications
Dec 7, 2017 - 8:59:42 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
This week a quick little tea break, a relaxing chat about how things are shaping for WWE heading into 2018.
- Can WWE book Roman Reigns Winning the Royal Rumble?
- What are WWE's plans for Braun Strowman?
- Will the WOKEN Universe succeed in WWE?
- Is Randy Orton on Auto-Pilot?
- What is Bobby Roode?
- How has The Riott Squad's first 2 weeks gone?
