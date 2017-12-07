





Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling - Can WWE Book Reigns Winning the Royal Rumble?

By

Dec 7, 2017 - 8:59:42 PM



By theImplications Dec 7, 2017 - 8:59:42 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own



This week a quick little tea break, a relaxing chat about how things are shaping for WWE heading into 2018.



- Can WWE book Roman Reigns Winning the Royal Rumble?



- What are WWE's plans for Braun Strowman?



- Will the WOKEN Universe succeed in WWE?



- Is Randy Orton on Auto-Pilot?



- What is Bobby Roode?



- How has The Riott Squad's first 2 weeks gone?



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!This week a quick little tea break, a relaxing chat about how things are shaping for WWE heading into 2018.- Can WWE book Roman Reigns Winning the Royal Rumble?- What are WWE's plans for Braun Strowman?- Will the WOKEN Universe succeed in WWE?- Is Randy Orton on Auto-Pilot?- What is Bobby Roode?- How has The Riott Squad's first 2 weeks gone?LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: