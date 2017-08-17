|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Why This Year's TakeOver Brooklyn/SummerSlam Weekend Will Be the Best Yet!
By theImplications
Aug 17, 2017 - 7:04:13 PM
The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
- How have the past TakeOver Brooklyn's successes shaped the SummerSlam weekend?
- How has the four hour SummerSlam era been?
- And will this weekend's double offering rank higher the last two years of the current TakeOver era?
