Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST - Best & Worst Case Scenarios for WWE TLC!
By theImplications
Oct 19, 2017 - 6:55:51 PM
The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
Playing Best & Worst Case Scenarios! Going through the entire TLC card and booking the show as best, and then as horrifically, as possible! Can you book it any worse? Could you book things any closer to perfection?
The Doc Says..."Tables, Lacking, & Chairs (1-Star Preview); KO-Sami FTW; Please Don't Re-sign Brock!"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/17/17 (Jinder's Challenge, How Roman's Push Is Hurting Both Brands, What's Next For KO and Sami?, More)
The Global Revolution (ROH & PROGRESS, featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/16/17 (TLC Predictions, Big Superstar Return, The Shield Are Officially Back, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '98
The Right Side of the Pond - Bring it to the Pond: HIAC, The Shield, Neville
Perfect 10 Wrestling with Imp - The S.H.I.E.L.D. Are Back, Owens & Zayn Rule SmackDown FOREVER & The State of NXT!
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)