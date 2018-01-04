





Perfect 10 NJPWrestling - Wrestle Kingdom 12 Aftershow! w/Imp & SirSam LIVE IMMEDIATELY After WK12!

Jan 4, 2018 - 1:47:46 AM



Jan 4, 2018



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own



Each week Imp is joined by a Special Guest in the Burn Seat, this week we welcome: SirSam!



Wrestle Kingdom 12! NJPW's biggest show of the year has had quite possibly the largest scale build it ever has, will this year's event live up to the hype? Of course it will, but will Omega vs Jericho be the classic Western fans have been craving? Will Okada vs Naito do justice for all the amazing booking leading to this point?



