NJPW on LOPR: Dominion in Review

Jun 11, 2017 - 8:00:00 AM



Jun 11, 2017 - 8:00:00 AM



At Wrestle Kingdom 11, arguably the greatest match in the history of professional wrestling closed the show, as IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada narrowly escaped the challenge of "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega. Now, just over 5 months later--and just ahead of the first ever New Japan G1 Climax shows--the champion has called out Omega to face him again. Will Okada's nearly year long reign continue or will Omega be the man to bring New Japan west? In another rematch from Wrestle Kingdom, Tetsuya Naito is defending his Intercontinental Title against the man still fighting time to remain an Ace, Hiroshi Tanhashi. Plus, the Best of the Super Juniors winner will challenge Hiromu Takahashi for the Jr Heavyweight Title and War Machine will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles against former two-time champs, the sons of Haku, the Guerrillas of Destiny.