

Radio Posted in:

LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - The Ultimate Triple H Retrospective (Part 1) (Live at 230PM ET)

By

Jun 25, 2017 - 10:04:17 AM



By The Doc Jun 25, 2017 - 10:04:17 AM





QUESTION OF THE DAY: Where do you rank Triple H among the all-time greatest of the WrestleMania Era?





This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza begin a three-part celebration-exploration combination of Triple H. Part 1 begins with an overview of The Game's rise to stardom in the mid-1990s, follows his numerous character shifts across many eras (including his time as the highly controversial top star in the industry, post-Attitude), and ends with weighty conclusions regarding his place in the WWE pantheon.

This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza begin a three-part celebration-exploration combination of Triple H. Part 1 begins with an overview of The Game's rise to stardom in the mid-1990s, follows his numerous character shifts across many eras (including his time as the highly controversial top star in the industry, post-Attitude), and ends with weighty conclusions regarding his place in the WWE pantheon.