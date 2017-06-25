LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - The Ultimate Triple H Retrospective (Part 1) (Live at 230PM ET)
By The Doc
Jun 25, 2017 - 10:04:17 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Where do you rank Triple H among the all-time greatest of the WrestleMania Era?


This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza begin a three-part celebration-exploration combination of Triple H. Part 1 begins with an overview of The Game's rise to stardom in the mid-1990s, follows his numerous character shifts across many eras (including his time as the highly controversial top star in the industry, post-Attitude), and ends with weighty conclusions regarding his place in the WWE pantheon.

