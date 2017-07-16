

Radio Posted in:

LOP Radio Special - The Right Side of The Doc Says...HHH's Top 5 Rivals (2:30PM ET)

By

Jul 16, 2017 - 10:45:01 AM



By The Doc Jul 16, 2017 - 10:45:01 AM





QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who do you believe is the #1 rival of Triple H's career?





This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza continue a three-part celebration-exploration combination of Triple H. Part 3 picks up where we left off by looking at HHH's Top 5 rivals, a platform off of which your hosts will dive deeper into The Game's overall career and the evolution of his character and role within WWE. There is some controversy among host opinions on #4 and there is about as great a debate as the subject matter allows on who deserves the #1 spot. Don't miss it!





This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza continue a three-part celebration-exploration combination of Triple H. Part 3 picks up where we left off by looking at HHH's Top 5 rivals, a platform off of which your hosts will dive deeper into The Game's overall career and the evolution of his character and role within WWE. There is some controversy among host opinions on #4 and there is about as great a debate as the subject matter allows on who deserves the #1 spot. Don't miss it!