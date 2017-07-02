LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
LOP Radio Special - The Right Side of The Doc Says...HHH's Greatest Rivals (#6-#10)
By The Doc
Jul 2, 2017 - 11:01:01 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Has this decade helped or hindered, in your opinion, Triple H's overall legacy?


This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza continue a three-part celebration-exploration combination of Triple H. Part 2 discusses the first five of the Top 10 greatest HHH rivals, a platform off of which your hosts will dive deeper into The Game's overall career and the evolution of his character and role within WWE. There will be a few controversial choices made, that much is certain to be one of the talking points coming out of the show

