|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
LOP Radio All-Stars: Fact or Fiction
By LOP Radio
Sep 3, 2017 - 1:00:00 PM
It's back! Due to popular demand, Fact or Fiction returns on LOP Radio!
Bringing together some of your favorite LOPR hosts, we'll be tackling multiple topics and discussing the state of the game as it stands right now in the aftermath of SummerSlam and with the back half of the year getting started.
Sure to be a good time, this fan favorite show is always a fun listen! So join the LOP Radio All-Stars as they hit you with a fresh edition of Fact or Fiction!
|
|
LOP Radio All-Stars: Fact or Fiction
WCW: The Legacy Series - Spring Stampede '98
The Right Side of the Pond - No Mercy Double Main & Mae Young Classic Round 1
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/ Special Guests: Rich Latta & James Boyd from One Nation Radio!
The Doc Says..."Better Save At Least One Mania Main-Event for WrestleMania Itself, NXT's Status, Braun Strowman"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 8/29/17 (#1 Contender Match Announced, Owens Is Owens, The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground Round Up)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 8/28/17 (Reigns/Cena Shoot-Out, Women's Championship Main Event, New IC Challenger Crowned, More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Uncensored '98
The Right Side Of The Pond: Summerslam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III Review