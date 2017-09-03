





Radio Posted in:

LOP Radio All-Stars: Fact or Fiction

By

Sep 3, 2017 - 1:00:00 PM



By LOP Radio Sep 3, 2017 - 1:00:00 PM



It's back! Due to popular demand, Fact or Fiction returns on LOP Radio!



Bringing together some of your favorite LOPR hosts, we'll be tackling multiple topics and discussing the state of the game as it stands right now in the aftermath of SummerSlam and with the back half of the year getting started.



Sure to be a good time, this fan favorite show is always a fun listen! So join the LOP Radio All-Stars as they hit you with a fresh edition of Fact or Fiction! It's back! Due to popular demand, Fact or Fiction returns on LOP Radio!Bringing together some of your favorite LOPR hosts, we'll be tackling multiple topics and discussing the state of the game as it stands right now in the aftermath of SummerSlam and with the back half of the year getting started.Sure to be a good time, this fan favorite show is always a fun listen! So join the LOP Radio All-Stars as they hit you with a fresh edition of Fact or Fiction!