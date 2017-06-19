LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Money in the Bank 2017 (Controversy Abounds, New Superstars Debut, Worst Show Ever? No. Amazingly Mediocre? Yes.)
By Steven Bell
Jun 19, 2017 - 1:30:00 AM


It's a history making evening as WWE's Money in the Bank comes our way. From the ascent of a new Mr. MITB to the crowning of the first ever Ms. MITB, this has the potential to be a night of excitement and surprises.

Of course, the ladder matches aren't the only things going down. The New Day go for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the Usos, Lana makes her singles debut against Naomi for the SD Women's Championship and we find out whether being in his home town with his dad in attendance will be enough to help Randy Orton hinder Jinder en route to regaining the WWE Championship for a 14th time.

It's going to be an unpredictable night, so join us here on LOP Radio's Aftershock for immediate reaction and a full recap and grade of WWE's Money in the Bank PPV LIVE mere moments after the event ends!

