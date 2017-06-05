LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Extreme Rules 2017 (New #1 Contender Crowned But Could Dream Match Not Be What It's Cracked Up To Be?, Women's Championship Match Disappoints Hugely, Full Recap And Grade, Much More!)
By LOP Radio
Jun 5, 2017 - 1:00:00 AM


It's the one night a year when WWE goes EXTREME! Except for all those other times. Like TLC. Or the various other times when they trot out gimmick matches.

That's right, it's Extreme Rules and this year the card is fairly stacked. There are title matches galore, with the main event being a shot a earning the #1 contendership to Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. Who will walk away the victor (or potential victim)? Bray Wyatt? Samoa Joe? Roman Reigns? Seth Rollins? Finn Balor?

We'll discuss that and plenty more, recapping the entire card from top to bottom before giving the show a grade, right here LIVE shortly after the PPV wraps on LOP Radio's Aftershock with your host, The Late Shift's Steven Bell!

