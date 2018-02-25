|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Elimination Chamber 2018
By LOP Radio
Feb 25, 2018 - 10:30:06 PM
Join the host of The Late Shift, Steven Bell, and Right Side of the Pond mainstay, Samuel Plan, as they break down the action and events from WWE's 2018 Elimination Chamber PPV LIVE on LOP Radio Aftershock!
The Chamber PPV is taken over by the Raw brand this year, with a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship on the line in the main event. This year, though, sees a change as the women take to the Chamber to determine who will carry the Raw Women's Championship into WrestleMania 34.
With huge WrestleMania implications, Elimination Chamber is loaded to deliver this year. Join us here LIVE, mere minutes after the show ends, for LOP Radio Aftershock!
|
|
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Elimination Chamber 2018
WCW: The Legacy Series - Slamboree '00
The Right Side Of The Pond: Elimination Chamber Mega Preview!
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Elimination Chamber!
The Doc Says...True or False: WWE Elimination Chamber Will Be Light On Intrigue
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 2/20/18 (Why Co-Branded PPVs Are A Good Thing, SmackDown Is The Land Of Missed Opportunites, Much More!))
The Global Revolution (PROGRESS, AAA, Lucha Memes, Dragon Gate)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 2/19/18 (Elimination Chamber Predictions, Greatest Match In Raw History?, Surprising HOF Inductee, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Spring Stampede '00
The Right Side Of The Pond: Fixing The WWE Brand Extension