Radio
LOP Radio Aftershock: NXT Takeover: New Orleans
By LOP Radio
Apr 7, 2018 - 8:37:20 PM
On the eve of the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 34, NXT is set to Takeover New Orleans! We've got an all-star lineup here to cover it all with you as The Late Shift's Steven Bell and TRSOTP mainstay Samuel Plan will be joined by The Doc himself, Chad Matthews!
Who will come out on top of one of the most hotly anticipated matches in recent memory as Johnny Gargano faces former best friend Tommaso Ciampa? Who will come out on top of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and go on to potentially become the NXT Tag Team Champions? Can Aleister Black continue his ascent, conquering NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas with the Black Mass?
Join us here LIVE soon after NXT's Takeover: New Orleans show goes off the air for a complete breakdown of one of the Gold Brand's biggest shows of the year!
