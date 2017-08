Radio Posted in:

LOP Radio Aftershock: NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

By

Aug 19, 2017 - 10:30:00 PM



It's the end of a glorious era, as Bobby Roode loses his championship to a man whom he has barely interacted with while the man he has a blood feud with, Roderick Strong, is nowhere in sight. Join mizfan and Shane for one last run through NXT as we voice frustrations, praise what we feel is praiseworthy, and say goodbye to a brand that briefly recaptured our attentions. It's the end of a glorious era, as Bobby Roode loses his championship to a man whom he has barely interacted with while the man he has a blood feud with, Roderick Strong, is nowhere in sight. Join mizfan and Shane for one last run through NXT as we voice frustrations, praise what we feel is praiseworthy, and say goodbye to a brand that briefly recaptured our attentions.