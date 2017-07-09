

LOP Radio Aftershock: Great Balls of Fire 2017

Jul 9, 2017



By Steven Bell Jul 9, 2017



When we heard the name of this show we all scratched our collective heads. Surely, we thought, this was a rib or something. But it wasn't. There really was going to be a WWE pay per view event called Great Balls of Fire. And if you'd told any of us in that initial period of bemused shock that it would wind up looking like one of the top-to-bottom best shows of the year going into it... well, you'd have likely been laughed at.



That's exactly what we're staring down, though. On paper, this show looks like it could be fantastic. But did it live up to the hype? That's what Steven Bell and Aftershock are here to figure out. From Braun and Roman in an Ambulance Match to Sheamus and Cesaro taking on the Hardys in an Tag Team Championship Ironman Match, all the way to Sasha Banks going after the Women's Championship against the Goddess, Alexa Bliss and the potential Dream Match of Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed crown... man. This one loaded card. And that's not even half the matches on the show.



