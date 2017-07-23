

LOP Radio Aftershock: Battleground 2017 (Best Punjabi Prison Match Ever... Though That's Not Saying Much, New Champions Crowned, SD Could've Rebounded Here... But They Didn't)

Jul 23, 2017 - 11:30:00 PM



By Steven Bell Jul 23, 2017 - 11:30:00 PM



Sometimes a wrestling show exceeds expectations to wow us, looking pretty boring or outright lame on paper and then delivering huge when the cameras start to roll.



Tonight will probably not be one of those nights. But hey, it could be. Right?



We have the return of the Punjabi Prison as Randy Orton tries yet again to regain the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal. We'll also be determining a new #1 contender for the Women's Championship as pretty much every SmackDown female superstar besides Carmella and the Champ, Naomi, battle to see who will go on to SummerSlam. Throw in the in-ring PPV debut of Mike Kanellis and you've got a show that just may surprise us. Or not.



