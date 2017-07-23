|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
LOP Radio Aftershock: Battleground 2017 (Best Punjabi Prison Match Ever... Though That's Not Saying Much, New Champions Crowned, SD Could've Rebounded Here... But They Didn't)
By Steven Bell
Jul 23, 2017 - 11:30:00 PM
Sometimes a wrestling show exceeds expectations to wow us, looking pretty boring or outright lame on paper and then delivering huge when the cameras start to roll.
Tonight will probably not be one of those nights. But hey, it could be. Right?
We have the return of the Punjabi Prison as Randy Orton tries yet again to regain the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal. We'll also be determining a new #1 contender for the Women's Championship as pretty much every SmackDown female superstar besides Carmella and the Champ, Naomi, battle to see who will go on to SummerSlam. Throw in the in-ring PPV debut of Mike Kanellis and you've got a show that just may surprise us. Or not.
Either way, it should be pretty fun to break down when it's all over. Join us here on LOP Radio's Aftershock with The Late Shift's Steven Bell for immediate reaction and a full recap and grade of WWE's Battleground PPV LIVE mere moments after the event ends!
|
|
LOP Radio Aftershock: Battleground 2017 (Best Punjabi Prison Match Ever... Though That's Not Saying Much, New Champions Crowned, SD Could've Rebounded Here... But They Didn't)
WCW: The Legacy Series - World War 3 '97 (Was Scott Hall the Right Choice?)
The Right Side of the Pond - The State of the Shield
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Leaf! LIVE at 5:30EST/10:30BST! THIS is PROGRESS, Battleground & Great Britain Main Events NXT!
The Doc Says..."WWE Battleground Looks OK on Paper, Angle's Return Match, Netflix's GLOW" (5-Star PPV Preview)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 7/18/17 (Battleground Predictions, Jinder v Orton Is Killing SD, Tag Division Now On Life Support, Cena Promo And "Evil Foreigner" Angles Are Lowest Common Denominator Crap)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, AAA, & The Crash, featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 7/17/17 (Angle's Big Reveal Is... Underwhelming, Cass Finally Looks Legit, Top Guys Do Top Guys Stuff, New #1 Contender Crowned... Or Not)
LOP Radio Special - The Right Side of The Doc Says...HHH's Top 5 Rivals (2:30PM ET)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '97 (Age in the Cage)