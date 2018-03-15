|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Special Guest: The Doc
By Perfect 10
Mar 15, 2018 - 8:00:00 PM
The LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) is joined by special guest The Doc to go over the past week of WWE.
Did Fast Lane successfully get us excited for WrestleMania?
Will Braun Strowman actually compete for the Tag Team Championships by himself?
Is WrestleMania subtle shaping up to be an amazing show?
