





Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Special Guest: The Doc

By

Mar 15, 2018 - 8:00:00 PM



By Perfect 10 Mar 15, 2018 - 8:00:00 PM



The LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) is joined by special guest The Doc to go over the past week of WWE.



Did Fast Lane successfully get us excited for WrestleMania?



Will Braun Strowman actually compete for the Tag Team Championships by himself?



Is WrestleMania subtle shaping up to be an amazing show?



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The LordsofPain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) is joined by special guest The Doc to go over the past week of WWE.Did Fast Lane successfully get us excited for WrestleMania?Will Braun Strowman actually compete for the Tag Team Championships by himself?Is WrestleMania subtle shaping up to be an amazing show?LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: