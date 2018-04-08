





LIVE AFTER #WrestleMania! - LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE WrestleMania 34

By

Apr 8, 2018 - 11:30:28 PM



By LOP Radio Apr 8, 2018 - 11:30:28 PM



It's here! The biggest night of the pro wrestling year! The Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania!



This year brings us a stacked card, to say the least. Every title is on the line and the potential for a few surprises is plentiful. Who will come out on top of the battle of legends when John Cena finally faces The Undertaker? Can Charlotte break Asuka's streak, or will the Empress of Tomorrow force The Queen to bow down? How will Ronda Rousey fare in her first ever match as she joins forces with Kurt Angle to battle Triple H and Stephanie McMahon?



All those topics will be covered alongside many more, including the in-ring return of Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar's potential final match in a WWE ring, the dream match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship and much, much more!



