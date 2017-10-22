





LIVE AFTER WWE TLC! - LOP Radio's Aftershock: WWE TLC: Tables Ladder and Chairs 2017

Oct 22, 2017 - 11:30:00 PM



In one of the most strange developments in modern wrestling history, WWE's TLC PPV card has undergone multiple HUGE changes in the days prior to the event. A PPV that was supposed to be built around the reunion match of The Shield has now, due to illness, become showcased by the in ring return of Kurt Angle, competing in a WWE ring for the first time in 11 years. On top of that, one of the most ridiculed matches in recent memory has been cancelled, replaced by a modern day dream match, as illness has also caused Bray Wyatt to be replaced on the card by SmackDown's AJ Styles. That's right, Finn Balor vs AJ Styles.



