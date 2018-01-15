|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
LIVE NOW! - The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 1/15/18 (A Tale Of Two Raws, Braun Fired?, More RAW 25 Appearances and First 2018 HOFer Revealed, Much More!)
By The Late Shift
Jan 15, 2018 - 11:30:00 PM
Follow Steven Bell on Twitter
Like The Late Shift on Facebook!
Show some love to Steven and The Late Shift (and get cool extra stuff) by becoming a Patron!
Join your host, Steven Bell, every Monday and Tuesday night as he recaps and grades WWE Raw and Smackdown, breaking down the hottest topics in pro wrestling along the way! From The HeatSeeker, where we take a look at one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling, to a full, LIVE recap of the just finished show and ultimately an overall grade, this is a show for those who aren't only "smart" but also intelligent pro wrestling fans. Provided BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself.
The Late Shift with Steven Bell is uncensored and contains adult language. All views expressed are solely those of Steven Bell and do not represent those of Lords of Pain, BlogTalk Radio or any of their respective advertisers.
|
|
LIVE NOW! - The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 1/15/18 (A Tale Of Two Raws, Braun Fired?, More RAW 25 Appearances and First 2018 HOFer Revealed, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Mayhem '99, with special guest Avery
The Right Side Of The Pond: 2018 Predictions!
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - WWE Wishlist for 2018! - Road to WrestleMania, Champions and Character Arcs!
The Doc Says...Cena's WrestleMania 34 Role, Mick Foley's Comment on Household Names, Hall of Fame Snubs Yet To Be Rectified
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Smackdown 1/9/18 (SD Presents To Us The Fine Art Of Running In Place)
The Global Revolution (PWG Battle of Los Angeles)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 1/8/18 (News Grab Bag Including MMC, Jericho and Raw25, Why "Nerdy Jordan" Works, Miz Returns, Balor Club, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: Royal Rumble Man Of The Match Performances