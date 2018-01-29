|
|
|
|
As I celebrate my 4 year anniversary of doing The Late Shift, I'd like to thank each and every one of you who has listened to the show over the years. I can't do it without you guys, and you don't know how much it means to me that you invite me into your lives every week.
|
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading Raw 1/29/18 (4 Year Anniversary, Rumble Fallout, What's Up With Rousey?, Did Asuka Make A Decision?, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, Much More!)
By The Late Shift
Jan 29, 2018 - 11:30:00 PM
Thank you very, very much for four awesome years.
-Steven Bell
Join your host, Steven Bell, every Monday and Tuesday night as he recaps and grades WWE Raw and Smackdown, breaking down the hottest topics in pro wrestling along the way! From The HeatSeeker, where we take a look at one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling, to a full, LIVE recap of the just finished show and ultimately an overall grade, this is a show for those who aren't only "smart" but also intelligent pro wrestling fans. Provided BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself.
The Late Shift with Steven Bell is uncensored and contains adult language. All views expressed are solely those of Steven Bell and do not represent those of Lords of Pain, BlogTalk Radio or any of their respective advertisers.
|
|
