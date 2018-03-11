





LIVE AFTER #WWEFastlane! - LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Fastlane 2018

Mar 11, 2018 - 11:30:00 PM



Mar 11, 2018 - 11:30:00 PM



It's the last PPV stop on the Road to WrestleMania for the Blue Brand as SmackDown brings you Fastlane! Old rivalries are revisited, new ones given the spotlight for the first time and the spectre of the biggest show of the year looms mightily over it all.



Can Charlotte stave off the threat of Ruby Riott in the SD Women's Championship match? Will the Usos be able to once again turn back the challenge of New Day as they battle for the SD Tag Team Championships? What storylines will emerge from what's sure to be a chaotic six pack challenge for AJ Styles' WWE Championship?



